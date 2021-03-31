Conn’s (CONN) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Conn’s (CONN) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 78.5% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conn’s.

Conn’s’ market cap is currently $457M and has a P/E ratio of -19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CONN in relation to earlier this year.

Conn’s, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. It also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. The firm operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories. The Credit segment provides in-house consumer credit programs that offer standardized credit decisions, including down payment, limit amounts, and credit terms. The company was founded by Edward Eastham in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.