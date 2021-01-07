Conmed (CNMD) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Conmed (CNMD) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $115.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conmed.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $114.96 and a one-year low of $37.66. Currently, Conmed has an average volume of 267.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNMD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Stanley Peters, the VP GM Advanced Surgery of CNMD sold 6,000 shares for a total of $652,200.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its product lines also include orthopedic surgey and general surgery. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, NY.