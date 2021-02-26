Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Conifer Holdings (CNFR). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 67.2% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Conifer Holdings with a $2.50 average price target.

Conifer Holdings’ market cap is currently $36.1M and has a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNFR in relation to earlier this year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.