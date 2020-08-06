ConforMIS (CFMS) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on ConforMIS (CFMS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ConforMIS with a $2.33 average price target.

Based on ConforMIS’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.48 million and GAAP net loss of $9.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.64 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.58 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFMS in relation to earlier this year.

ConforMIS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of joint replacement implants. Its products include iTotal, iUni and iDuo and iJig Instrumentation. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

