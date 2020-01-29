ConforMIS (CFMS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on ConforMIS (CFMS) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, and MannKind.

ConforMIS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.25.

The company has a one-year high of $4.83 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, ConforMIS has an average volume of 504.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFMS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ConforMIS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of joint replacement implants. Its products include iTotal, iUni and iDuo and iJig Instrumentation. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.