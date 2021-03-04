ConforMIS (CFMS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to ConforMIS (CFMS) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 56.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ConforMIS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, a 127.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.49 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, ConforMIS has an average volume of 6.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFMS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ConforMIS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of joint replacement implants. Its products include iTotal, iUni and iDuo and iJig Instrumentation. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.