ConforMIS (CFMS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on ConforMIS (CFMS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.63, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ConforMIS with a $2.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.83 and a one-year low of $0.50. Currently, ConforMIS has an average volume of 638.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CFMS in relation to earlier this year.

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.