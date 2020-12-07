Conduent (CNDT) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Conduent (CNDT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 68.9% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Conduent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Conduent’s market cap is currently $948.1M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.