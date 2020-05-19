Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Receives a Hold from D.A. Davidson

In a report released today, Brent Thielman from D.A. Davidson maintained a Hold rating on Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Thielman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 46.8% success rate. Thielman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Construction Partners, Jacobs Engineering, and Comfort Systems.

Concrete Pumping Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.50, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.10 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Concrete Pumping Holdings has an average volume of 201.4K.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services. Its brands include US Concrete Pumping-Brundage-Bone, UK Concrete Pumping-Camfaud, and Concrete Waste Management Services-Eco-Pan. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.