Concho Resources (CXO) Receives a Buy from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Concho Resources (CXO) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 25.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concho Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.70.

Concho Resources’ market cap is currently $15.41B and has a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.