Concho Resources (CXO) Receives a Buy from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources (CXO) on July 16 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Concho Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.31, implying a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $103.74 and a one-year low of $33.13. Currently, Concho Resources has an average volume of 2.51M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CXO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.