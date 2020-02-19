Concho Resources (CXO) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources (CXO) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concho Resources with a $106.00 average price target, implying a 33.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Concho Resources’ market cap is currently $15.41B and has a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.