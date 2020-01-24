Concho Resources (CXO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and Barclays gave Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 28.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Pioneer Natural, and EOG Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concho Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.18, representing a 21.7% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $124.53 and a one-year low of $61.37. Currently, Concho Resources has an average volume of 1.65M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.