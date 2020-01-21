Concho Resources (CXO) Gets a Hold Rating from SunTrust Robinson

In a report released today, Neal Dingmann from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Concho Resources (CXO), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.6% success rate. Dingmann covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Lonestar Resources US.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concho Resources with a $101.88 average price target, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $88.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Concho Resources’ market cap is currently $18.11B and has a P/E ratio of 14.18. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.98.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.