Concho Resources (CXO) Gets a Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Concho Resources (CXO) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -24.8% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Laredo Petroleum, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concho Resources with a $72.00 average price target, which is a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Concho Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.25 billion and GAAP net loss of $471 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a net profit of $1.51 billion.

Concho Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

