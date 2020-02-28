Concert Pharma (CNCE) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.7% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.83.

The company has a one-year high of $17.83 and a one-year low of $5.36. Currently, Concert Pharma has an average volume of 191.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNCE in relation to earlier this year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.