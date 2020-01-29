Concert Pharma (CNCE) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 41.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Revance Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, representing an 120.0% upside. In a report issued on January 22, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.83 and a one-year low of $5.36. Currently, Concert Pharma has an average volume of 193.1K.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.