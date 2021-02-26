Concert Pharma (CNCE) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Esther Hong reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 42.4% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics, and Spero Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.60, which is an 119.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Concert Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.5 million and GAAP net loss of $18.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10K and had a GAAP net loss of $17.19 million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.