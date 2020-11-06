Concert Pharma (CNCE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and JMP Securities gave Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.25, implying a 108.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Concert Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.39 million and GAAP net loss of $12.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $49K and had a GAAP net loss of $18.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNCE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Peter Barton Hutt, a Director at CNCE bought 3,539 shares for a total of $13,413.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.