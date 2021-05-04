Concert Pharma (CNCE) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.7% and a 32.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.67.

Based on Concert Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7,000 and GAAP net loss of $22.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.49 million.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.