Concert Pharma (CNCE) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma (CNCE), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.87.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.67, representing a 224.7% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.50 and a one-year low of $4.09. Currently, Concert Pharma has an average volume of 382K.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.