Conagra Brands (CAG) Receives a Buy from CFRA

CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram reiterated a Buy rating on Conagra Brands (CAG) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.95.

Sundaram has an average return of 15.6% when recommending Conagra Brands.

According to TipRanks.com, Sundaram is ranked #2169 out of 6216 analysts.

Conagra Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.82.

The company has a one-year high of $35.60 and a one-year low of $22.83. Currently, Conagra Brands has an average volume of 5.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; Foodservice; and Pinnacle Foods. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment comprises branded, temperature controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses in the branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The Pinnacle Foods segment involves in the commercially branded and private label food and ingredients, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

