Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore assigned a Buy rating to Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Comtech Telecommunications with a $29.17 average price target, which is an 83.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Comtech Telecommunications’ market cap is currently $387.1M and has a P/E ratio of 32.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.92.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

