Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Comtech Telecommunications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.83, representing a 67.6% upside. In a report issued on October 1, Noble Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.