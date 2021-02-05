Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

Comtech Telecommunications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $35.35 and a one-year low of $11.48. Currently, Comtech Telecommunications has an average volume of 236.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMTL in relation to earlier this year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.