Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 68.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Voyager Digital (Canada), One Stop Systems, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comtech Telecommunications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 37.4% upside. In a report issued on June 9, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.40 and a one-year low of $12.96. Currently, Comtech Telecommunications has an average volume of 188.6K.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers. The Government Solutions segment comprises mission-critical technologies and transmission technologies for large government end users, international customers, and domestic prime contractors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.