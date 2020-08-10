Comstock Resources (CRK) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Comstock Resources (CRK) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -25.1% and a 20.2% success rate. Harrison covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Laredo Petroleum, Parsley Energy, and CNX Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comstock Resources with a $8.07 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Comstock Resources’ market cap is currently $1.42B and has a P/E ratio of 55.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on properties located in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.