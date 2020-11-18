Comstock Mining (LODE) Receives a Buy from Noble Financial

In a report released today, Mark Reichman from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Comstock Mining (LODE), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Endeavour Silver, Newrange Gold, and Sierra Metals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Comstock Mining with a $4.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.12 and a one-year low of $0.23. Currently, Comstock Mining has an average volume of 849.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Comstock Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment consists of all activities and expenditures associated with mining, exploration and mine development. The Real Estate segment includes land, real estate, rental properties, and the Gold Hill Hotel. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.