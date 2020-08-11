comScore (SCOR) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to comScore (SCOR) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for comScore with a $6.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on comScore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $89.53 million and GAAP net loss of $13.18 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.51 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More on SCOR: