comScore (SCOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to comScore (SCOR) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

comScore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Based on comScore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $90.33 million and GAAP net loss of $36.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SCOR in relation to earlier this year.

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

