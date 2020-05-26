comScore (SCOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to comScore (SCOR), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 62.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

comScore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.43 and a one-year low of $1.43. Currently, comScore has an average volume of 602.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.