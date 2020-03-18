comScore (SCOR) Gets a Buy Rating from Aegis Capital

In a report issued on March 16, Victor Anthony from Aegis Capital maintained a Buy rating on comScore (SCOR), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.73, close to its 52-week low of $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on comScore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on comScore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $27.2 million.

comScore, Inc. engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.