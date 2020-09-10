Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report released today, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Nuance Communications, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Computer Programs and Systems with a $31.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Computer Programs and Systems’ market cap is currently $422.6M and has a P/E ratio of 17.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -9.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics. The Post-acute Care EHR segment provides post-acute care EHR solution and related services for skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The TruBridge segment focuses on providing business management, consulting, and managed IT services along with its complete revenue cycle management solution for all care settings, regardless of their primary healthcare information solutions provider. The company was founded by Michael Kenny Muscat Sr. in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, AL.