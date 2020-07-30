Compugen (CGEN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Compugen (CGEN), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.44, close to its 52-week high of $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 45.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Compugen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.67.

Based on Compugen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.13 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.41 million.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.