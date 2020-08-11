Compugen (CGEN) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report issued on July 31, Peter Welford from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Compugen (CGEN), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.39, close to its 52-week high of $17.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Welford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 68.1% success rate. Welford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, AC Immune SA, and Qiagen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compugen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00, which is a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.85 and a one-year low of $3.41. Currently, Compugen has an average volume of 1.38M.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.