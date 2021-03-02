Compugen (CGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on February 26, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Compugen (CGEN). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 61.5% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Bolt Biotherapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compugen with a $21.50 average price target, implying an 114.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.90 and a one-year low of $5.94. Currently, Compugen has an average volume of 1.35M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.