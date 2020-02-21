Compugen (CGEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released today, Varun Kumar from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Compugen (CGEN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.11, close to its 52-week high of $10.59.

Kumar has an average return of 81.5% when recommending Compugen.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is ranked #466 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Compugen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.50, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.59 and a one-year low of $2.73. Currently, Compugen has an average volume of 376.3K.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases.