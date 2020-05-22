Compass Point Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

In a report released today, Casey Alexander from Compass Point maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV), with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Alexander is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 61.7% success rate. Alexander covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as TriplePoint Venture Growth, Saratoga Investment, and Owl Rock Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $9.93 average price target, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Apollo Investment Corp’s market cap is currently $662.8M and has a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.