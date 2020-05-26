Compass Point Remains a Buy on NMI Holdings (NMIH)

In a report released today, Chris Gamaitoni from Compass Point maintained a Buy rating on NMI Holdings (NMIH), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gamaitoni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Gamaitoni covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Financial, First American Financial, and MGIC Investment.

NMI Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NMI Holdings’ market cap is currently $995.9M and has a P/E ratio of 5.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.05.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.