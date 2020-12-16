Compass Point Believes Visa (V) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 29, Michael Del Grosso from Compass Point maintained a Buy rating on Visa (V), with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $208.36, close to its 52-week high of $217.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 82.8% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Visa with a $225.28 average price target, which is an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Visa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.1 billion and net profit of $2.14 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.14 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on V: