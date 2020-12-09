Compass Point Believes Silvergate Capital (SI) Won’t Stop Here

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso maintained a Buy rating on Silvergate Capital (SI) on October 27 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.83, close to its 52-week high of $43.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 88.2% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silvergate Capital is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.50, a -18.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Silvergate Capital’s market cap is currently $794M and has a P/E ratio of 38.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.80.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SI in relation to earlier this year.

Silvergate Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and loan services. It focuses on the financial infrastructure solutions and services for participants in the nascent and digital currency industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.