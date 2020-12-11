Compass Point Believes Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Still Has Room to Grow

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) on November 2 and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.34, close to its 52-week high of $220.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 91.3% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $226.38, which is an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paypal Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.46 billion and net profit of $1.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.38 billion and had a net profit of $462 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on PYPL: