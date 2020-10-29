Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Fortress Transportation, and Crescent Capital BDC.

Compass Diversified Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Compass Diversified Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $334 million and GAAP net loss of $8.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $336 million and had a net profit of $217 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CODI in relation to earlier this year.

Compass Diversified Holdings engages in managing a group of small and middle-market businesses headquartered in North America. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Circuits, Liberty Safe, Ergobaby, Arnold, Clean Earth, Sterno, Manitoba Harvest, 5.11, and Crosman. The 5.11 segment is involved in the design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers. The Advanced Circuits segment manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards. Arnold Magnetic Technologies segment manufactures engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets. The Clean Earth segment provides environmental services for a variety of contaminated materials including soils, dredged material, hazardous waste and drill cuttings. The Crosman segment engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories. The Liberty Safe segment produces premium home and gun safes. The Manitoba Harvest segment refers to the manufacture and marketing of branded, hemp-based food products. The Sterno Products segment pertians to the manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels and creative ambience solutions for the hospitality and consumer markets. The company was founded on November 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Westport, CT.