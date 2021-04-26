Compass (COMP) Initiated with a Buy at Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Compass (COMP) and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 72.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

Compass has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.57, implying a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services.