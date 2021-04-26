Compass (COMP) Has a New Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Compass (COMP) and a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compass with a $22.75 average price target, a 30.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services.