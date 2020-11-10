Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Goldman Sachs

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) received a Hold rating from Goldman Sachs analyst Gungun Verma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.15, close to its 52-week high of $124.00.

Verma has an average return of 0.1% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Verma is ranked #6622 out of 7061 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin with a $132.02 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.00 and a one-year low of $71.55. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 399.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.