Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Receives a Hold from Goldman Sachs

In a report released yesterday, George Galliers from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF), with a price target of EUR113.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.80.

Galliers has an average return of 24.9% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is ranked #6578 out of 7127 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $137.44, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, BNP Paribas also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR108.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin’s market cap is currently $23.25B and has a P/E ratio of 27.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.44.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.