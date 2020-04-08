Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Receives a Buy from UBS

In a report released yesterday, David Lesne from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF), with a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.60.

Lesne noted:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Michelin von 125 auf 110 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Er bleibe fur Reifenhersteller vorsichtig, schrieb Analyst David Lesne in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Preis-Wettbewerb nehme zu. Zudem durfen Reifen insgesamt weniger schnell ausgetauscht werden, weil in diesem Jahr weltweit weniger gefahren werde. Daher sinke die Nachfrage./ajx/mne Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 15:30 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Lesne is ranked #5137 out of 6281 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.21, which is a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.65 and a one-year low of $71.56. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 621.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.