Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF), with a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.00, close to its 52-week low of $71.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 39.1% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Infineon, and Daimler.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.30.

The company has a one-year high of $133.65 and a one-year low of $71.55. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 321.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services.