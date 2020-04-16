Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Goldman Sachs and Kepler Capital gave Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (Other OTC: MGDDF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from UBS. Analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin yesterday and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.89.

Hummel said:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Michelin auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 110 Euro belassen. Das erste Quartal durfte fur die europaische Autoindustrie verheerend ausfallen, das zweite Jahresviertel aber noch schlimmer, schrieb Analyst Patrick Hummel in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Er rechnet fur die Branche in den ersten drei Monaten mit einem durchschnittlichen Umsatzminus von rund 15 Prozent und einem Ergebnisruckgang (Ebit) von rund 50 Prozent. Das Anlegerinteresse bei den Quartalsberichten der Unternehmen durfte sich Hummel zufolge auf den Verbrauch liquider Mittel fokussieren./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 21:35 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 38.5% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.28, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR90.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.65 and a one-year low of $71.56. Currently, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an average volume of 669.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded by Aristide Barbier and Édouard Daubrée on July 15, 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.